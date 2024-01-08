Menu
“Barbie” wins Golden Globes’ first-ever award for box office achievement

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig dedicated the award to “every single person on the planet who dressed up” and “went to the greatest place on earth: the movie theaters.”

Pink was definitely in at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie made its mark at the 81st annual ceremony, scoring the first-ever award for “cinematic and box office achievement.” The Globes launched the new category this year to honor popular blockbuster films, and Barbie ultimately beat out other box office hits like Oppenheimer and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Gerwig and star/producer Margot Robbie took the stage to accept the prize, thanking the fans who helped propel Barbie to a record box office gross. “We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth: the movie theaters,” said Robbie, who was decked out in — what else? — Barbie pink.

“Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen,” Gerwig added. “It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen.”

The pair went on to thank co-writer Noah Baumbach “for showing his inner Barbie girl” and star Ryan Gosling “for going full beach.”

“Last but not least, thank you so much to the Golden Globes for creating an award that celebrates movie fans,” Robbie concluded. “This is a movie about Barbie, but it’s also a movie about humans. It’s about you. We made it for you, and we made it with love. Thank you for loving it back.”

Barbie’s triumph at the Golden Globes wasn’t exactly a surprise. The Gerwig-directed comedy was the highest-grossing film of 2023, raking in $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. Barbie beat out a crowded field of nominees, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Marios Bros. Movie, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Going into the 2024 Golden Globes, Barbie was one of the most-nominated films, with nine nominations in total. It also won Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?”

Bisi Adesina
Bisi Adesinahttps://naija247news.com/
Akinlabi Bisola is a health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education and with a B.Sc in Health Education and Masters in Public Health Educator. You can catch up on her articles on her website thelbybisola.com

