28-Year-Old Nigerian Female Ammunition Supplier To Bandits Arrested On Kano Expressway

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

8-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, identified as Bilkisu Suleman has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the Kano expressway.

It was learnt that the suspect was arrested in possession of 249 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a black bag kept in her lady’s handbag.

This is contained in a press statement released on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja.

It noted that the arrest came top on the list of 12 other suspects arrested by NDLEA operatives in the new year interdiction operations in Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun states.

The statement reads in part, “Bilkisu was arrested on Wednesday, 3rd January by NDLEA officers on patrol along Zaria – Kano expressway in possession of 249 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a black nylon bag kept in her lady’s handbag.

“She was on her way to deliver the ammunition to an identified bandit in Kakumi village, Katsina state when she was nabbed after which she was transferred to the Kaduna state command of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.

“The military authorities at the Bonny camp cantonment in Lagos on Tuesday, 2nd January transferred a suspect, Francis Suru, 37 and 63 jumbo bags of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 2,104.2 kilograms and a truck to the Lagos state command of NDLEA.

“The suspect and the drug exhibits were earlier intercepted by NDLEA officers on 12th December 2023 close to the gate of the military cantonment in Bonny Camp, Victoria Island. Some armed escorts however resorted to sporadic shooting to obstruct the operation, a development which attracted soldiers from the cantonment, who eventually intervened and took custody of the consignment and suspect before transferring them to the Agency.”

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

