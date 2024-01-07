Menu
We will uphold the rule of law in Lagos State in 2024,” affirms Sanwo-Olu

By: Naija247news

Date:

• Governor set to endorse the 2024 Appropriation Bill this week

• Ambode, Hamzat, Ogun First Lady, and others attend Lagos Thanksgiving Service

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasized on Sunday that his administration remains committed to executing essential projects to promote the robust growth of the state and ensure the welfare of its residents.

Sanwo-Olu declared that the upcoming year, 2024, holds significance for his administration in terms of enforcing various meticulously crafted laws and regulations designed to safeguard lives and property in the state. He stressed, “Without adherence to the rule of law, no society can guarantee progress and prosperity.”

Additionally, the Governor revealed his intention to sign the 2024 Lagos State Appropriation Bill into law this week. The bill was recently passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly, marking a crucial step in delivering on the promises made by his administration.

Speaking during the 24th Annual Thanksgiving Service, themed ‘The Righteous Shall Praise Your Name,’ held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, the Governor was joined by his wife, Ibijoke, Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and his wife Oluremi, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife Bolanle, Ogun State First Lady Bamidele Abiodun, and other dignitaries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians, especially residents of Lagos, to continue praying for him and other public office holders, emphasizing the need for divine wisdom and grace in decision-making processes that impact people’s lives.

“As a Government, we are resolutely committed to fostering the robust growth of our State and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. We are unwaveringly dedicated to the successful implementation of pivotal projects,” he stated.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming year, the Governor stated, “This year will also be an important one for us in terms of enforcement of the various laws and regulations that have been meticulously crafted to safeguard our lives and property.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on citizens to play their part in respecting and obeying the laws of the land, emphasizing the government’s commitment to making it easier for people to be law-abiding. He also outlined ongoing reforms in transportation, emergency services, and tax payment to facilitate a conducive environment for all.

Reflecting on the Thanksgiving Service, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude for the blessings and achievements in Lagos State, urging people to commit the state and Nigeria to God for guidance and mercy.

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rt. Revd Stephen Adegbite, emphasized the need to appreciate God for answered prayers, including the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Layode, highlighted the necessity of the Thanksgiving Service to express gratitude for God’s mercy on the state in the past year and acknowledged the administration’s commitment to impactful projects aligned with the THEMES+ Agenda.

