Regina Daniels officially takes husband’s surname years after marriage

January 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels officially takes her husband Ned Nwoko’s surname after years of marriage, unveiling her new name on her Instagram bio.

Despite being married to her husband for nearly four years, the young actress had retained her maiden name, Daniels, instead of her husband’s surname.

To usher in the New Year, Regina underwent a rebranding, fully embracing Nwoko’s surname and adding a new name, Nneamaka.

The mother of two boys now goes by the name Regina Daniels Nneamaka Nwoko as announced on her Instagram page.

Reflecting on the past year, she mentioned overcoming challenges and expressed readiness for what 2024 has in store for her.

“2023 I went, saw and overcame 💎👑

2024 I’m ready 🥂

2nd slide : I tried to do detty December and old me couldn’t take it after one night and fell sick 🤦‍♀️

After much difficulty, I selected two persons on slide 4/5 … pls dm your details….

But don’t worry guys something else is coming 🎉🔥

The name will now be Regina Daniels Nneamaka Nwoko ❤️🥂,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).