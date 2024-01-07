Menu
Ogun Pastor arrested for allegedly defiling minor

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Ogun state have arrested one Pastor Clinton John of the Mega World Healing Ministry, Giwa Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, said John has allegedly been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl since 2022 when she was barely 14 years old. She added that Odutola stated that the victim told the police that the 43-year-old Pastor had threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the sordid affair to anyone. She said the family of the victim reported the incident to the police after being suspicious that their daughter might have been sexually assaulted after being treated for reoccurring infections.

“A family in Giwa Agbado Ogun State has reported a case of alleged defilement to the Agbado divisional Police Station that their 16-year-old daughter has been repeatedly treated for reoccurring infections, and exhibited frightful tendencies that made the parents suspicious that their daughter may have been involved in sexual intercourse, but concealing the identity of the person.

the parents persuaded their daughter who later confessed that one Pastor Clinton John ‘m’ aged 43 years old of Mega World Healing Ministry has been fiercely having unlawful carnal knowledge of her since November of 2022.

The 16-year-old daughter further stated that the Pastor threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone.

The suspect on interrogation has confessed to the crime and admitted that time after time he had unlawful carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old. The victim has been issued with medical forms for treatment and examination.

Pastor Clinton Oscar will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Eleweran for discreet investigation.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

