Oborevwori Commends Army’s Efforts in Combating Oil Theft and Various Crimes in Delta State.

Naija247news: Delta State Governor Commends Nigerian Army for Combating Oil Theft

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their relentless efforts in combating oil theft and various crimes. The commendation was made during the 2023 combined West African Social Activities (WASA) for Headquarters 63 Brigade and 181 Amphibious Battalion, held at the 181 Amphibious Battalion New Barracks, Alifikede, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Governor Oborevwori acknowledged the crucial role played by the Army and sister security agencies in maintaining peace, fostering infrastructure growth, and ensuring unity in the state. He highlighted the collaborative efforts that contributed to the success story of his administration.

Addressing the officers and soldiers at the event, Governor Oborevwori commended their dedication and sacrifices, particularly in the fight against oil theft and sundry crimes, as well as their role in the successful conduct of the 2023 general election. He urged them to remain loyal and committed to their duties, assuring them of the continued support of the state government.

The Commander 63 Brigade, Brig. Gen. S. Aliyu, emphasized that WASA is a tradition aimed at fostering camaraderie among soldiers and their families. He highlighted the various cultural activities displayed during the event, which included the tug of war draw, stripping and assembling, cultural dances, and the showcase of local cuisines from across the country.

Lt. Col. A. N. Abubakar, the Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Agbor, stated that the WASA celebration is an annual tradition to commemorate the achievements of the Army throughout the year. The event, attended by soldiers and their families, symbolizes unity and bonding, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the military personnel.