Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NSCDC arrests son for alleged murder of father in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State has arrested a 25 years old man, Alkasim Ya’u, for allegedly stabbing his father to death at Tudun Yola ‘C’, area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC Corps Commandant, Mohammed Falala, disclosed this in a telephone interview with Newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

He said the incident occured on Friday

at about 1330 hours at the residence of Alhaji Salisu Bala.

” The deceased father, Alhaji Ya’u Mohammed, brought his mentally ill son, Alkasim Ya’u, to Psychiatric Hospital Dawanau, for medical treatment, where they booked to see a medical doctor on Saturday Jan. 6.

He explained that instead of going back to Katsina, the deceased decided to sleep at his brother’s house at same address.

” Our investigation revealed that Alkasim became mentally ill due to his engagement in hard drugs activities.

” On their arrival at Tudun Yola, the ill son took a sharp object and injured the father, until the intervention of the NSCDC operatives attached to the area who took the victim to hospital and arrested the suspect,” he said.

He said that already, the family was making arrangements to return the corpse to Katsina for funeral, while the suspect and the exhibit were handed over to Rijiyar Zaki Divisional Police Office for further investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos State Assembly Approves N2.267 Trillion Budget for 2024
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Assembly Approves N2.267 Trillion Budget for 2024

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Lagos State House of Assembly greenlit the 2024...

Governor of Kaduna State Strongly Condemns Bandit Attacks, Vows Swift Justice

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has vehemently condemned the...

Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Shatters Box Office Records, Surpasses ₦1 Billion Milestone

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Nollywood sensation Funke Akindele has hit another milestone with...

Somalia president signs law nullifying Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal

Reuters Reuters -
MOGADISHU, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Assembly Approves N2.267 Trillion Budget for 2024

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
The Lagos State House of Assembly greenlit the 2024...

Governor of Kaduna State Strongly Condemns Bandit Attacks, Vows Swift Justice

North West 0
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has vehemently condemned the...

Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Shatters Box Office Records, Surpasses ₦1 Billion Milestone

Nollywood 0
Nollywood sensation Funke Akindele has hit another milestone with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d