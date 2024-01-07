NSCDC arrests son for alleged murder of father in Kano

January 7, 2023.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State has arrested a 25 years old man, Alkasim Ya’u, for allegedly stabbing his father to death at Tudun Yola ‘C’, area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC Corps Commandant, Mohammed Falala, disclosed this in a telephone interview with Newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

He said the incident occured on Friday

at about 1330 hours at the residence of Alhaji Salisu Bala.

” The deceased father, Alhaji Ya’u Mohammed, brought his mentally ill son, Alkasim Ya’u, to Psychiatric Hospital Dawanau, for medical treatment, where they booked to see a medical doctor on Saturday Jan. 6.

He explained that instead of going back to Katsina, the deceased decided to sleep at his brother’s house at same address.

” Our investigation revealed that Alkasim became mentally ill due to his engagement in hard drugs activities.

” On their arrival at Tudun Yola, the ill son took a sharp object and injured the father, until the intervention of the NSCDC operatives attached to the area who took the victim to hospital and arrested the suspect,” he said.

He said that already, the family was making arrangements to return the corpse to Katsina for funeral, while the suspect and the exhibit were handed over to Rijiyar Zaki Divisional Police Office for further investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

