Politics & Govt News

No Regrets Supporting Tinubu In 2023 Poll, Wike Maintains

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 7,2024.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike maintains he has no regrets about supporting Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election with the APC winning the oil-rich state for the first time.

Months after Tinubu won and appointed him as a minister, the former Rivers State governor doubled down on the move despite criticisms.

“I stand for it. I have no regret at all and that is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” he said during a visit to the APC Zonal Vice President Victor Giadom in his Bera hometown of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south,” the minister said.

There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.”

At the Saturday event, the former governor called on politicians to make an impact and ignore social media attacks, insisting that when the time for politics comes he will show his full capacity.

Wike, who is at loggerheads with his successor, appeared to take a swipe at the peace deal between himself and Governor Sim Fubara, saying “when the time comes, we’ll show them who is who. It’s not by making noise on social media. We did not campaign on social media, we campaigned by talking to our people.”

“We have no time for politics. This is not the time for anybody to say: ‘I am for this, I am for that’. We have not reached that time. When the time comes, we will know who is who,” he added.

Those in attendance at the event were former Abuja Senator Philip Aduda, Rivers South East and Rivers East Senators Barry Mpigi and Allwell Onyeso, Senator Sam Anyanwu, Senator Sandy Onor from Cross River state, South-South PDP Vice President Dan Orbih among others.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

