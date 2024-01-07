Menu
“My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord” – Yul Edochie says as he marks birthday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie makes a special wish as he celebrates his 42nd birthday with majestic photos.

The embattled thespian lavished praises on himself and expressed gratitude to his Maker for making him see a new year.

He declared himself God’s special Soldier and noted that he cannot complaint about anything.

Yul Edochie revealed that his birthday wish is for him to know God the more.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to me.

God’s special Soldier.

ISI MMILI JI OFOR.

EZEDIKE 1.

ODOGWU.

Thank You, Lord, for the gift of life.

Thank you for blessing me with another year. You have blessed me so much.

I can never complain.

Thank you, Lord, for everything.

My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

