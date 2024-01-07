Lokpobiri engage Traditional Rulers in Bayelsa to Tackle Oil Theft

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), has engaged in a series of insightful and collaborative meetings with various traditional rulers in Bayelsa State. This initiative is part of the federal government’s renewed efforts to combat pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, a region crucial to Nigeria’s oil and gas assets.

The Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, highlighted the significance of these consultations, aiming to secure the commitment of traditional rulers in Bayelsa State to actively participate in the government’s renewed fight against oil-related challenges.

Nigeria has faced difficulties meeting its OPEC crude oil quota due to persistent issues of oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and sabotage in the Niger Delta. The recent data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) indicates that the country produced only 1.25 million bpd in November, falling short of OPEC’s 1.742 million bpd quota.

The Minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to curb pipeline vandalism and oil theft during meetings with traditional rulers. One of these meetings involved the Pere of Ekpetiama clan and Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council (TRC) in Bayelsa State, King Bubaraye Dakolo. The Minister urged King Bubaraye Dakolo to leverage his position to unite other traditional rulers in the state for a cohesive approach in addressing these challenges.

Continuing the dialogue, the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the King of Nembe Kingdom and former Minister of Petroleum, Edmund Daukoru. Discussions focused on collaborative action to enhance pipeline security and combat illicit activities in the oil sector. The Minister acknowledged Daukoru’s wealth of experience in the petroleum industry, considering it an asset to ongoing efforts in the region.

In another significant engagement, the Minister met with the Pere of Kombowei Kingdom, HRM Boloye Embareba, emphasizing the importance of joint commitment to securing oil infrastructure. These interactions underscore the government’s dedication to fostering cooperation with key stakeholders to address challenges in the oil industry.