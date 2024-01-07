Menu
Liverpool Clinches FA Cup Fourth Round with 2-0 Victory Over Arsenal

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Liverpool secured a spot in the FA Cup fourth round with a dramatic 2-0 win against Arsenal, weathering an intense Arsenal attack.

Despite riding their luck at times, Jurgen Klopp’s team capitalized on late opportunities, with Jakub Kiwior’s own goal and Luis Diaz’s stoppage-time strike sealing the victory.

Without the injured Virgil Van Dijk, Arsenal dominated the first half, but Martin Odegaard’s missed chance and Alisson Becker’s crucial saves kept them at bay.

The turning point came when Kiwior headed Alexander-Arnold’s corner into his own net, and Diaz sealed the win moments before the final whistle.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

