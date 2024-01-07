Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

I Was Offered A Lot To Work Against Tinubu’ – Minister Of The FCT, Nyesom Wike

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 7,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he was offered a lot to work against the emergence of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said that despite the offers, he stood his ground and worked for Tinubu’s emergence as president.

He spoke while visiting the South-South Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Victor Gaidom, in Gokana, Rivers State, on Saturday.

According to Wike: “When I was governor, Nigeria heard about Rivers State. That is what I have always preached. So, nobody should be afraid. I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south.

 

“There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.

“This visit I came today will cause a lot of trouble. Some people will start visiting now. Follow who know road. Continue to support Victor and all your leaders who mean well for all of you.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The Labour of Our Heroes Past By Simon Kolawole
Next article
‘Nigeria May Become Another Somalia’ – Gov Mutfwang Of Plateau Warn
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote reacts to EFCC’s visit to its Headquarters

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
…Says EFCC only visited and not raided head office ...

“My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord” – Yul Edochie says as he marks birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie makes...

Dangote Group Affirms Cooperation with EFCC Amid Forex Investigation

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
"Dangote Group Clarifies and Commits to Cooperation Amidst EFCC...

Regina Daniels officially takes husband’s surname years after marriage

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels officially takes...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote reacts to EFCC’s visit to its Headquarters

Financials 0
…Says EFCC only visited and not raided head office ...

“My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord” – Yul Edochie says as he marks birthday

Entertainment 0
January 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie makes...

Dangote Group Affirms Cooperation with EFCC Amid Forex Investigation

Business News 0
"Dangote Group Clarifies and Commits to Cooperation Amidst EFCC...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com