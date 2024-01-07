Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Group cautions over plot to tamper with Ondo APC leadership

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 7,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Ondo Elite Group on Friday warned against attempts to tamper with the political structure in Ondo State, stressing that it could have dire consequences for the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The socio-political group disclosed that tension is gradually brewing within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, due to a purported plot by certain factions to oust and replace the current party leadership in the state to favour their preferred candidate in the upcoming poll.

While expressing its concern over the development, the group, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Yemi Oladiran, urged the new governor of the state, Lucky Ayedatiwa, to prioritise unity and inclusivity among party stakeholders.

The group, which cautioned against any interference in the internal affairs of the party, stressed that those scheming to dissolve the APC executive lacked the power to execute such a plot.

According to Oladiran, such actions would not only breed division within the party but also undermine its chances of victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

He maintained that a repeat of the setbacks suffered by the party in Zamfara in the last general election must be avoided in Ondo State.

The group also warned against creating a crisis where there is none, urging the state governor to unite the party in order not to lose the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the polls.

Part of the statement reads: “Dissolving the state executive of the party will negate the agreement Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the crisis that engulfed the state over the friction between late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Ayedatiwa.

“What we are guiding against is the repeat of what happened in Zamfara and we cannot allow this to happen in Ondo State because we play the game by the rules and guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

No one can truncate a moving train that is moving at a speed of development, like the one we are having in Ondo. The understanding between the executive members of the Ondo APC and the government is cordial and we should go into this election as one family.

“We’re proud of the leadership of the state chairman, Ade Adetimehin. He has been able to stabilise the party since he became the chairman of the party.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘Nigeria May Become Another Somalia’ – Gov Mutfwang Of Plateau Warn
Next article
Our Gov locked in prayer while his candidate lost primaries’ – Achado mocks Alia
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote reacts to EFCC’s visit to its Headquarters

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
…Says EFCC only visited and not raided head office ...

“My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord” – Yul Edochie says as he marks birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie makes...

Dangote Group Affirms Cooperation with EFCC Amid Forex Investigation

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
"Dangote Group Clarifies and Commits to Cooperation Amidst EFCC...

Regina Daniels officially takes husband’s surname years after marriage

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels officially takes...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote reacts to EFCC’s visit to its Headquarters

Financials 0
…Says EFCC only visited and not raided head office ...

“My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord” – Yul Edochie says as he marks birthday

Entertainment 0
January 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie makes...

Dangote Group Affirms Cooperation with EFCC Amid Forex Investigation

Business News 0
"Dangote Group Clarifies and Commits to Cooperation Amidst EFCC...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com