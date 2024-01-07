Governor of Kaduna State Strongly Condemns Bandit Attacks, Vows Swift Justice

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has vehemently condemned the recent bandit attacks on Dokan Karji and Gefe general areas, expressing deep sorrow for the 17 lives lost and 36 individuals kidnapped during the assault. In a Twitter post, the governor referred to the perpetrators as “beasts in human skin,” pledging an unwavering commitment to bringing them to justice.

Governor Sani affirmed that these criminal acts aim to undermine the progress made in rebuilding trust, fostering understanding, and revitalizing economies in conflict-challenged communities. He assured that his administration would spare no effort in hunting down the culprits, emphasizing the government’s resolve to establish sustainable peace and development in Kaduna State.

Security forces have reported attacks on Dokan Karji and Gefe general areas, leading to tragic losses and injuries. Governor Sani expressed the state’s determination to counter these forces of evil and commended the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs for working with security forces to contain the situation.

The government extends deep condolences to the affected families, with plans underway to assess damages and provide immediate relief. The governor emphasized that such acts of savagery have no place in a civilized society and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to overcoming these challenges through ongoing anti-banditry campaigns.

