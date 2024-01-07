Menu
Nollywood

Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Shatters Box Office Records, Surpasses ₦1 Billion Milestone

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

Nollywood sensation Funke Akindele has hit another milestone with her recent movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ earning acclaim from Nigerians, including former presidential candidate Peter Obi. The movie has made history by becoming the first Nollywood film to cross the ₦1 billion mark at the box office.

President Bola Tinubu joined in the congratulations, promising to foster a conducive environment for the nation’s creative industry. Peter Obi commended Akindele for addressing complex challenges faced by less privileged families, urging Nollywood to inspire hard work, integrity, and productivity among Nigerians.

In a social media post, Obi expressed, “It is heartwarming to learn that ‘A Tribe Called Judah’…has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, marking a historic moment in our Nigerian movie industry.”

Highlighting the film’s success, he added, “The latest movie touches on some of the complex challenges faced by many less privileged families in Nigeria, in their struggles for survival. Our creative and entertainment industry has continued to grow over the years, showing our unlimited supply of talent in the industry.”

Released on December 15, 2023, the movie has quickly gained popularity, grossing over ₦613 million in its first two weeks. Directed by Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu, the film features an ensemble cast, including Jide Kene Achufusi, Funke Akindele, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Alex, and more.

Funke Akindele, at 46, has now become Nollywood’s highest-grossing director, a testament to the hard work, dedication of the cast and crew, and the immense support of the Nigerian audience. The movie’s success not only makes history but also solidifies Akindele’s position as a trailblazer in the Nollywood industry.

Somalia president signs law nullifying Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal
Governor of Kaduna State Strongly Condemns Bandit Attacks, Vows Swift Justice
