South South

Fubara Vs Wike’s FaceOff Worsen as Absenteeism Mars Wike’s Luncheon in Rivers State

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

….Ex-Commissioners Pledge Loyalty To FCT Minister

The protracted feud between Rivers State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara; and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, may have been publicly resolved with the “intervention” of President Bola Tinubu last December but the camaraderie hitherto shared by the two gladiators cannot be said to have returned as the governor was absent from a luncheon hosted by his predecessor in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Sunday.

While Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was present at the luncheon with many of his allies, Fubara and his men both in the House of Assembly and the two other organs of government were conspicuously absent.

It was not clear whether the Wike camp invited Fubara and his men but the governor and his people were not present and it was not mentioned that they sent in delegates.

Some of Wike’s men present include Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, as well as 24 other lawmakers who had cross-carpeted with him from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who donned a black shirt and a butter-coloured jacket, was flanked by ex-governors in the PDP G5 — Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also, Zacchaeus Adangor, George-Kelly Alabo and some other commissioners in Wike’s camp who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet last month in the heat of the crisis were at the Sunday luncheon.

Others include the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda; Senator Barinada Mpigi from Rivers South East; Kelechi Nwogu from Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency; and ex-Speaker Rivers Assembly, Awaji Igbani.
‘We Stand With You’

Alabo, who spoke on behalf of his other comrades, pledged allegiance to Wike, saying, “We stand with you in every circumstance.”

The ex-commissioner for works said Wike delivered Fubara from the riverine and dry areas and ended the people’s longings and agitations.

Alabo threw several jabs at Fubara saying, “As a principled politician, we believe that every river that forgets its source runs dry.”
Addressing Wike directly, he said, “You pulled your machinery and told all generals to go to the trenches and go to work and deliver this candidate whether we like this candidate or not.
“We moved to the field and delivered the result.

Your excellency, that same machinery is still alive. Weeping may still alive but joy comes in the morning.”

Alabo and his colleagues saluted Tinubu for his “intervention” in the crisis in the state, saying his position was satisfactory though Fubara’s loyalists had kicked against Tinubu’s stance which they claimed was imposed on the governor.
On Saturday, Wike sounded tough when he said Rivers people would know who is in charge of the state at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, some groups held solidarity marches in support of Fubara on Saturday.

Gbenga Samson
%d