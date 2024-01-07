Five dead, 30 rescued as boat capsizes in River Niger, Anambra

January 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least five people died while 30 were rescued, according to eyewitness reports.

A source said: “Early this morning, there was a boat that capsized at River Niger. Some of the victims are from parts of Kogi State and Mmiata Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area, according to the eyewitnesses.”

The Anambra State Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development, said the situation was under control.

Ikenga said, “The situation is under control. Our marine operatives, on getting the distress call about the incident, responded swiftly.

“We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing, please.”(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...