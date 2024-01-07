Home Banking institutions Revenue and Taxation FCT-IRS Urges Timely Submission of 2023 Annual Returns by January 31 to...

FCT-IRS Urges Timely Submission of 2023 Annual Returns by January 31 to Avoid Penalties

Naija247news
22

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) urges Departments, Agencies, and employers in the territory to submit their 2023 annual income returns by January 31, 2024.

In line with the Personal Income Tax Act, defaulters face penalties outlined in Sections 94, 95, and 96, with the FCT-IRS committed to enforcement.

Organizations can utilize the online portal (www.fctirs.gov.ng) or submit electronic copies to any FCT-IRS office.

Manual filers can access the prescribed forms at 15 offices, emphasizing the importance of timely compliance to avoid legal penalties.

