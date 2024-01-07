Dangote Group Affirms Cooperation with EFCC Amid Forex Investigation

“Dangote Group Clarifies and Commits to Cooperation Amidst EFCC Investigation”

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, has addressed the recent visit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the group’s office, emphasizing its commitment to assisting with the investigation.

The EFCC officials sought details of foreign exchange allocations from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Dangote Group since 2014.

In response, Dangote clarified the circumstances of the visit, expressing readiness to provide requested information.

Despite challenges in document delivery,

Dangote assured the EFCC of their cooperation, highlighting the group’s commitment to ethical practices and contribution to Nigeria’s economic landscape.