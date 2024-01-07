Covenant University denies having fake professors

January 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Covenant University, Ota, Ogun Sate, has denied that four fake professors, among those purportedly discovered by the National Universities Commission (NUC), are from the university.

This is contained in a statement by the University’s Head of the Communication Unit, Ms ChiChi Ononiwu, issued to newsmen on Sunday in Ota.

Reacting to information in some sections of the media that the NUC had uncovered about 100 professors spread across some Nigerian universities, including Covenant University, Ononiwu said that they had no such names as listed in the said article on their pay roll.

“The attention of the university management was drawn to a purported publication by the National Universities Commission [NUC] titled – “About 100 Fake Professors Uncovered In Nigerian Universities”.

“The publication listed four such Professors in Covenant University.

“The University Management wishes to set the record straight, as we have no such names as listed in the said article in our pay roll.

“Also, Covenant had never interacted with any of the four persons at any time, and in any capacity as the university would not appoint unqualified persons as professors,” she said.

She said that the institution wishes to put it on record that their recruitment exercise is always rigorous, adding that It was worthy to also note that appointments and promotions criteria were of world class standard.

“By this statement, the university advised our esteemed stakeholders to kindly disregard this misinformation,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...