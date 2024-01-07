Menu
FootBall

Brazilian Football Icon Mario Zagallo Passes Away at 92

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a somber moment for football enthusiasts, the legendary Brazilian football figure, Mario Zagallo, has passed away at the age of 92. Zagallo, a versatile winger, etched his name in football history, securing four World Cups both as a player and coach.

Zagallo’s illustrious playing career reached its pinnacle when he contributed significantly to Brazil’s consecutive World Cup victories in 1958 and 1962. His dynamic presence on the field was a key factor in these triumphs, as he started in both final matches.

Transitioning to coaching, Zagallo managed the iconic Brazil squad of 1970, featuring legendary players like Pele, Jairzinho, and Carlos Alberto. This team is often hailed as the greatest international team of all time, clinching the World Cup under Zagallo’s guidance.

His coaching success continued in 1994 when he served as Carlos Alberto Parreira’s assistant coach, contributing to Brazil’s World Cup victory. Zagallo went on to manage Brazil again, leading the team to the final in 1998, albeit facing defeat against hosts France.

Zagallo’s unique achievement remains unparalleled – he was the first person to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager. This feat has only been matched by Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer and France’s Didier Deschamps.

With the passing of Mario Zagallo, the last living member of the Brazil team that played in the 1958 final is no more, marking the end of an era in Brazilian football history. (Source: BBC)

