Politics & Govt News

APC Will Take Over Anambra Come 2025″ – Former Anambra Governor, Chris Ngige

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 7,2024.

Former Anambra State Governor, Chris Ngige, confidently predicts that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will assume control from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra by 2025.

Ngige, the former Minister of Labour and Employment, made this statement on a Saturday while addressing newsmen at his residence in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Ngige observed the presence of two party factions in the state but asserted that it wouldn’t cause issues during the upcoming 2025 governorship election

He said: “Of course, there is APC 1 and [there is] APC 2 in the state. I will not deny that. I am both the father and face of APC in Anambra. I am certain that some newcomers have joined us since 2021.

“Party is like a church in which you do not stop people from entering; you do not stop people from entering the party to look for salvation or to support the government in power

“But the challenge is that the new entrants do not want to reckon with old members who have laboured for the party. The old members laboured for the party from the time we were in the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to Advanced Congress of Democrats, ACD, to Action Congress, AC, to Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and finally birthed as APC.(www.naija247news.com)

No Regrets Supporting Tinubu In 2023 Poll, Wike Maintains
RIVER CRISIS: 'We'll Know Who Is In Charge Soon' – Minister Of The FCT, Nyesom Wike
Peters Anene, News Editor
http://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

