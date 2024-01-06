The Golden Prospect Of A Boy

Jan 6,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ndifreke Ukpong is a Nigerian author and hymnist who grew up in a Christian family in Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. He endured many hardships and challenges in his childhood, but he never lost sight of his dreams. Ukpong began writing at a young age, and he had a goal to write books in every genre and to publish 26 books before he turned 27 years old.

Ukpong accomplished his goal in December 2023, when he published his 26th book, No Limitation To Success, to commemorate his remarkable achievement. Here are the 26 books that Ndifreke Ukpong wrote by the age of 26:

1. 20 Days In The Tunnel: A suspenseful adventure story about a group of explorers who get trapped in a mysterious tunnel and have to find a way out before their time runs out.

2. Akprokar and The Lion:

A folk tale that tells the story of Akprokar, a brave and clever hunter who faces a fierce lion and learns a valuable lesson.

3. Build in Silence: A motivational book that encourages readers to work hard on their goals and dreams without seeking validation or approval from others.

4. Circle of Kindness: A collection of inspiring stories that show how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in the lives of others.

5. Every Woman in This Village is a Liar: is a compelling novel set in the fictional Osom village. When the grand prince, Uko Ekpok, mysteriously disappears, the chief priest calls upon all the men in the village to embark on a perilous journey into the evil forest in search of the missing prince, leaving the village exclusively populated by women. However, upon their return, the shocking revelation of King Edidem Ekpok Ekpok’s death throws the community into a state of chaos and suspicion.

6. From Doubt to Faith – My New Beginning With Christ: A personal testimony of how Ukpong overcame his doubts and struggles and found his faith in Christ.

7. Hymnal of Hope and Healing: A compilation of original hymns that Ukpong composed to express his praise and gratitude to God and to offer hope and healing to others.

8. How to Overcome challenges in life: A practical guide that provides tips and strategies on how to cope with and overcome various challenges in life, such as stress, fear, failure, and more.

9. Infinity Reverie: A fantasy novel that follows the journey of a young girl who enters a magical world of dreams and nightmares and discovers her true destiny.

10. Journey Through Harmony: A musical book that explores the history and culture of different musical genres and instruments and how they can create harmony and joy.

11. Let Me Know: A romantic comedy that revolves around the love-hate relationship between a popular radio host and a mysterious caller who always asks for his advice.

12. Melodies of Unity: A poetry book that celebrates the diversity and beauty of humanity and nature through lyrical and rhythmic verses.

13. My Children Are My Only Hope: A memoir that recounts the life of a single mother who raises her two children in the midst of poverty and hardship and hopes for a better future for them.

14. My Ex is Not My Enemy: A self-help book that teaches readers how to heal from a breakup and maintain a healthy and respectful relationship with their ex-partner.

15. No Limitation To Success: A inspirational book that shares Ukpong’s story of how he achieved his dream of writing 26 books at the age of 26 and how anyone can achieve their own success without limitations.

16. On Growing From Small Beginnings: Don’t Be Judged: A book that empowers readers to embrace their humble origins and not let others judge them or their potential.

17. Our Father’s Sin: A drama that depicts the conflict and betrayal that ensues when a family discovers that their father has a dark and hidden past.

18. Tears Of The Widow: A novel that portrays the grief and resilience of a young widow who loses her husband in a tragic accident and has to rebuild her life.

19. The Battle For Survival: A dystopian novel that depicts a world where a deadly virus has wiped out most of humanity and the survivors have to fight for their survival against a ruthless regime.

20. The Bond of Friendship: A book that celebrates the power and importance of friendship and how it can overcome any obstacle or challenge.

21. The Healing Kingdom: A children’s book that tells the story of a boy who travels to a magical kingdom where he meets a fairy who helps him heal from his illness and his sadness.

22. The Journey of Love: A Poem: A long and epic poem that narrates the journey of a couple who fall in love, face trials and tribulations, and find their happy ending.

23. The True Power of Giving: A book that reveals the benefits and rewards of giving and how it can transform one’s life and the lives of others.

24. The Village Lawyer: A legal thriller that follows the case of a young lawyer who returns to his village to defend a man accused of a heinous crime and uncovers a web of corruption and injustice.

25. Unstoppable Force: A biography that chronicles the life and achievements of a famous and influential person who rose from humble beginnings to become an unstoppable force in their field.

26. Voice of Rebellion: A historical fiction that depicts the life and struggles of a rebel leader who fought against oppression and injustice and inspired a revolution.

Ndifreke Ukpong is an example of someone who never gave up on his dreams, no matter what he faced in his early age. He is an inspiration to many people who aspire to write and create. His books are a testament to his talent, passion, and perseverance. He shows us that there is no limitation to success, as long as we work hard, believe in ourselves, and follow our dreams.(www.naija247news.com)