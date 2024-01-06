Menu
Super Eagles’ Striking Duo Shine in CIES’ Top 100 Most Expensive Footballers List

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In the world of football valuation, Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface have claimed spots on the prestigious CIES Observatory’s list of the 100 most expensive footballers, showcasing their rising prominence in the sport.

Napoli’s sharpshooter, Victor Osimhen, secures the 36th position on the list with a formidable valuation of €100.5 million. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s talent, Victor Boniface, proudly occupies the 98th spot, boasting a market value of €72.5 million.

The coveted number one spot is clinched by Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, commanding a staggering valuation of €267.5 million. Hot on his heels are Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior, valued at €251.2 million and €250.3 million, respectively. Rodrigo Goes follows closely in fourth place with a valuation of €247.9 million, while Bukayo Saka rounds off the top five with a market worth of €223.0 million.

The dynamic top 10 includes the likes of Phil Foden, Pablo Gavi, Julian Alvarez, Jamal Musiala, and Martin Odegaard, reflecting the global diversity of football talent.

The abundance of striking prowess in Nigeria is evident, with Coach Jose Peseiro having a wealth of options at his disposal. Notable names like Cyriel Dessers and Terem Moffi, although excluded from the Africa Cup of Nations, underscore the depth of talent in Nigerian football. The Super Eagles continue to showcase their strength on the international stage, fueled by a potent striking force.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

