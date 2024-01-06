Menu
Geopolitics

Russia Delivers 25,000 Tons of Free Grain to Boost Eritrea’s Food Security

A bulk carrier transporting 25,000 tons of complimentary grain to Eritrea was welcomed at the Massawa port by Russia’s ambassador to the country, Igor Mozgo, on Thursday.

Mozgo emphasized the significance of the delivery, not only for Eritrea but for all African nations. He stated that Russia’s commitment, demonstrated by President Vladimir Putin’s pledge to provide free grain to Eritrea, plays a crucial role in ensuring the country’s food security.

In contrast to the West, Mozgo noted that Russia’s actions, such as delivering free grain, show a commitment to its promises. He remarked on the decreasing influence of “Western democracies” in African countries, suggesting that Africans aspire to pursue more independent policies.

Present at the arrival of the grain shipment were A. Zekarias from Eritrea’s Red Sea Trading Corporation and Efrem Mekkonen, the general manager of the Massawa port.

This delivery follows Russia’s humanitarian wheat shipments to Somalia and Burkina Faso, part of its commitment to providing food assistance to African nations facing hunger crises. Russia pledged to deliver up to 200,000 tons of grain to six African countries, including Somalia, Burkina Faso, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Mali, and the Central African Republic.

The initiative to provide free wheat to African nations stemmed from Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, accusing Western countries of failing to fulfill their obligations under the agreement. The initiative aimed to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports, particularly to poorer countries, but Moscow cited unmet commitments, such as lifting sanctions on Russian agricultural exports, as the reason for its departure.

