Obasanjo Engages Ohanaeze Leadership in Meaningful Dialogue

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently met with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to discuss “issues of mutual interest.” The meeting took place at the residence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in Owerri, Imo State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Accompanying Obasanjo were Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, Igbo leaders, and Ohanaeze chieftains, including Ambassador Okey Emuchay, former Minister of Aviation Amb. Kema Chikwe, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu, and Chief Tony Ukasanya.

While the exact agenda was not disclosed, Emuchay emphasized the significance of the discussions, stating that the outcomes would soon be appreciated by Ndigbo. Iwuanyanwu reportedly expressed to Obasanjo the belief that he deserved recognition and proposed the erection of a monument in his name.

The discussion touched on Obasanjo’s crucial role in ending the civil war, managing Nigeria’s external debts, and reviving the economy during his presidency. Iwuanyanwu hinted that the Igbo nation would honor Obasanjo for providing a sense of belonging during his time as president, citing his appointment of several Igbo individuals to significant positions.

Iwuanyanwu’s leadership in Ohanaeze has positioned the organization to advocate for Igbo causes, engaging with governments and leaders to ensure harmony and defend Igbo interests. Notably, he addressed property demolitions in Lagos, seeking an end to the targeting of Igbo-owned properties. Additionally, he has been actively seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in efforts to address security concerns in the Southeast.