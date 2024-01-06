My Muslim lover’s family rejected me despite willingness to convert to Islam – Phyna

January 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Josephina Itabor, also known as Phyna, the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show in the past. She has described how her Muslim lover’s family rejected her even though she was willing to convert to Islam.

Phyna stated that although though she is a Catholic, she used to practise Islam because the man she’s dating is Muslim, but his family demanded that they not get married.

The reality star claimed in a recent interview with media personality Hero Daniels that she finally ended the relationship because her ex-lover’s mother and sisters had threatened to force her out.

She claimed to have notified her ex-lover that she was pregnant after splitting up with him, but he told her it was her “business.”

Because of her future aspirations and the “embarrassment was too much,” she claimed to have aborted the pregnancy.

“I left, I went back home and found out I was pregnant. I called him and he said that’s my business,” Phyna recalled.

“I would have loved to keep the child but the embarrassment was too much. Not even one person in the family wanted a Christian and I felt I had a bright future and I knew it was going to draw me back so I was left to make the hardest choice ever.”(www.naija247news.com).