Lifestyle News

Michael Bolton undergoes surgery for brain tumor, plans swift comeback!

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

**MICHAEL BOLTON ROCKED BY HEALTH SCARE: THE INSIDE SCOOP ON HIS BATTLE WITH A BRAIN TUMOR**

In a shocking revelation, the iconic hitmaker of the ’80s and ’90s, Michael Bolton, recently faced a major health crisis—doctors discovered a brain tumor that demanded urgent surgical intervention.

Bolton, renowned for his soulful ballads and chart-topping tracks, spilled the details of his medical ordeal on social media. The singer-songwriter disclosed that he received the alarming diagnosis just before the 2023 holiday season, prompting an immediate dive into the operating room.

Despite facing “unexpected challenges,” Michael assures fans that the surgery was a success. Now recuperating at home, the music maestro is surrounded by an outpouring of love and support from close friends and family.

Navigating a brain tumor and the subsequent surgery is no light matter, prompting Bolton to announce a well-deserved hiatus from his busy schedule. The Grammy-winning artist plans to take a couple of months off to focus on his recovery, temporarily pressing pause on any upcoming tours.

Fans need not fret, though; Bolton, who doesn’t want to disappoint his dedicated followers, vows to make a swift return to the stage. While some shows might be postponed, the singer is determined to bounce back with the same passion and energy that has defined his illustrious career. Stay tuned for more updates on Michael Bolton’s journey back to the spotlight!

Senegal court deals blow to Sonko’s presidential hopes
Land Administration in Lagos
Gbenga Samson

