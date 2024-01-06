Menu
KPMG Raises Alarms on Nigeria’s Investor Confidence Amid Corporate Exodus

By: Gbenga Samson

In a startling report, KPMG, the global audit and advisory firm, has highlighted a concerning decline in investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy. The exit of major players like GlaxoSmithKline and Procter & Gamble is cited as a significant factor, leading to a negative impact on market sentiments.

The report, titled “Light Not Yet at the End of the Tunnel for Foreign Capital?” delves into the recent capital importation trends outlined by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Despite initial positive responses to reforms, KPMG notes a persistent drop in capital importation in Q3, 2023.

The firm identifies multiple reasons for this downturn, including the urgent need for macroeconomic stability, a negative interest rate environment, a wide FX gap with declining forex reserves, and global reclassifications of Nigeria by external investment bodies. The departure of multinational companies further contributes to the growing concerns.

KPMG emphasizes the necessity for substantial investments, estimating a requirement of at least $14.2 billion annually over the next decade to address Nigeria’s substantial infrastructure gap, currently estimated at 40% of GDP.

The report flags the dominance of short-term capital inflows like trade credits and loans, posing risks due to their transient nature. Portfolio investments have also seen a decline since Q1, 2023, exposing the economy to foreign exchange risks and currency depreciation.

The consequences are far-reaching, affecting consumer price inflation, purchasing power, and the targeted economic growth of 3.75% for 2024. Reduced foreign capital inflows not only limit access to external funding for infrastructure but also make the economy more vulnerable to global economic shocks.

KPMG underscores the importance of reversing this trend by implementing consistent and investor-friendly policies, improving infrastructure, and eliminating regulatory bottlenecks. It calls for a concerted effort from the Nigerian government and stakeholders to restore confidence and strike a balance between attracting foreign capital and promoting domestic development.

Gbenga Samson
