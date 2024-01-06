‘I can’t put this in my house’ – Bella Shmurda rejects Mohbad portrait

January 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian musician, Bella Shmurda, rejected a portrait of him and his late friend Mohbad.

One of the guests offered a portrait photo of Bella Shmurda and the late singer Mohbad while he was caught on camera performing live.

Bella declared in a video that is currently circulating that he could not keep the gift in his home and would not accept it.

Speaking in Yoruba, he stated, “You that brought this picture will be the same person to take it back because I can’t put this in my house, but I will give you money.”

Naija247news recall that, Mohbad, a former signee of the Marlian Record label, died in a contentious way on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.