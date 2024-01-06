Fubara-Wike Feud Continues Despite Tinubu’s Intervention

Jan 6,2024.

There appears to be no end in sight in the political fight between Rivers governor, Siminilayi Fubara and his erstwhile political godfather, Nyesom Wike, Naija247news Saturday reports.

Despite the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the political crisis in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged godfather, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, it seems the fight between the duo is far from being over, according to political observers. However, there is a gradual implementation of the peace pact brokered between the two gladiators during a meeting with the president, Naija247News Saturday reports.

A recent song captioned, “Dey your dey make I dey my dey, nobody worry anybody,” which literally translates as ‘respect my boundaries as I respect yours,’ where Governor Fubara took several dance steps with his supporters, aptly describes the present relationship between him and his predecessor.

The song, which has gone viral in the social media, depicts a strong message to Wike’s camp to stay on their lane while the former maintains his. The song further warned that nobody between the two political gladiators should step on each other’s toes.

The present relationship between Fubara and Wike could be described as that of a cat and dog, even though the two prominent political leaders were said to have embraced peace and agreed to adopt and abide by the eight-point resolution brokered by President Tinubu as a measure for restoring a lasting peace between the two political leaders.

It was reported that Governor Fubara has implemented some of the resolutions reached at the peace meeting, such as the payment of backlog of arrears and allowances accrued to the 27 House of Assembly members loyal to Wike, recognition of Martins Amaehwule as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, as well as allowing the lawmakers to sit anywhere that please them. However, other resolutions, such as re-presentation of the state appropriation bill to the Assembly and reabsorbing the pro-Wike commissioners that resigned in the heat of the crisis to the cabinet are yet to be implemented.

Political observers have noted that the governor’s body language and some of his utterances in recent state functions do not in any way show that the two politicians are walking the part of peace but rather bidding time to see who blinks first.

At a recent state function, Fubara said he was not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership even though those fighting his administration wanted to dampen the spirit of Rivers people and forcefully truncate the pace of development but failed.

He encouraged Rivers people not to be disheartened over the ongoing crisis because nothing would stop him from steering the affairs of the state successfully.

Speaking at a crossover church service at the Saint Paul Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo town on New Year eve in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Fubara had said, “What they want is this red biro but it is still with me. We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.”

This has been described by observers as a veiled mockery of Wike although the governor did not mention his name directly.

The governor emphasised that nothing would stop his administration from getting to its destination because its foundation was laid solidly in God, who alone would give him the grace to complete the process of building the state. (www.naija247news.com)