Politics & Govt News

Ensure A Conclusive Victory Against Insecurity In Nigeria” —Tinubu Instructs Security Chiefs

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 6,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has asked the nation’s security chiefs to ensure a conclusive victory against the myriad of security thr£ats assailing the country.

Ajuri Ngelale, a presidential spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Addressing security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House in Abuja on Friday, President Tinubu said while good progress is being made with the elimination of some security thr£ats across multiple theatres, success will ultimately be defined by a conclusion to the multi-dimensional menace.

We have too many investments that we need to make now in soft and physical infrastructure, in social security, in MSME empowerment, and other growth enablers. We are pursuing a $1 trillion economy in the next few years, and our efforts will be undermined if we do not finally wrap up our progressive onslaught against enemies of progress. Be encouraged. The confidence of our people in your capacity is rising, and they are appreciative of the sacrifices of our men and women.

The success you are recording is undeniable. Nigerians are seeing it, but the avoidable errors, as witnessed recently in Kaduna, are unacceptable and cannot be repeated. I am pleased that coordination between all agencies has dramatically improved over recent months, but there is no room for celebrations until we can end this, until we can bring our troops back to their own localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme,”(www.naija247news.com)

'I can't put this in my house' – Bella Shmurda rejects Mohbad portrait
Why I Approved Payment Of N585m Into Private Account" – Tinubu's Minister, Betta Edu
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

