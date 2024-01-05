Menu
Religion

We Paid N11m Ransom For Our Pastors & Members But They Released Muslims – Taraba Church Lament

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 5,2024.

The Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) has vowed to resort to self-defence if both the federal and Taraba state governments failed to ensure the immediate release of their members from kidnappers and end banditry activities in the state.

Recall that bandits kidnapped 24 people, including a second-class chief of Kwanji, his daughter, two senior pastors, in Yorro Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in Lanka Viri, the Yorro local government’s president, Rev. Micah Dopa, lamented the continued hostage of their pastors and members of the Yorro community by kidnappers for almost one month after ransom was paid.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the southern conference also alleged that the banditry activities, particularly in Yorro local government, were being targeted at erasing Christians in the area.

They insisted that both traditional rulers and political office holders, past and present, in the area should come out clear with proof that their hands are clean to counter the video in circulation where the key leader of the kidnapper is alleging that they have the backing of some leaders and the people in the area.

According to Rev. Dopa, the church paid N11,000,000 in ransom for her pastors, but the kidnappers decided to release only the Muslim victims in their custody.

“We want both the federal and Taraba state governments to act fast to end this ugly incident and ensure the release of our pastors and 14 others, or we will resort to self-defence, which is both biblical and constitutional,” Rev. Dopa said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

