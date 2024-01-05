Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Veteran Yoruba Actor Deji Aderemi Dies at 73

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Yoruba filmmaker and actor, Chief Adedeji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina is dead.

His demise was announced on social media by actor Saidi Balogun on Thursday,  January 4. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

The 73-year-old actor, in his lifetime, was well known in the contemporary Yoruba theatre industry.

Saidi Balogun posted Olofa Ina’s picture with a caption “Goodnight legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Singer Britney Spears reveals she will ‘never return’ to the Music industry.
Next article
NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, hazy weather
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, hazy weather

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Singer Britney Spears reveals she will ‘never return’ to the Music industry.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Britney Spears has vowed...

Actor Zack Orji’s Wife, Ngozi Solicits For Financial Help For Her Husband

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The ill actor Zack Orji’s wife,...

We Paid N11m Ransom For Our Pastors & Members But They Released Muslims – Taraba Church Lament

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 5,2024. The Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, hazy weather

NiMets 0
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Singer Britney Spears reveals she will ‘never return’ to the Music industry.

Entertainment 0
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Britney Spears has vowed...

Actor Zack Orji’s Wife, Ngozi Solicits For Financial Help For Her Husband

Entertainment 0
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The ill actor Zack Orji’s wife,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com