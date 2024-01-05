Veteran Yoruba Actor Deji Aderemi Dies at 73

January 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Yoruba filmmaker and actor, Chief Adedeji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina is dead.

His demise was announced on social media by actor Saidi Balogun on Thursday, January 4. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

The 73-year-old actor, in his lifetime, was well known in the contemporary Yoruba theatre industry.

Saidi Balogun posted Olofa Ina’s picture with a caption “Goodnight legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.” (www.naija247news.com).