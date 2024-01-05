Tinubu Issues Stern Warning to Service Chiefs, Urges Swift Action on Rising Insecurity in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has issued a stern warning to the country’s service chiefs, urging them to address the escalating insecurity and killings to neutralize the threats facing Nigerians. Tinubu made these remarks during a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House, Abuja, where he commended the synergy among security agencies but cautioned against avoidable errors witnessed recently in Kaduna State.

He emphasized the importance of concluding the multi-dimensional security challenges, stating that the success of Nigeria’s pursuit of a $1 trillion economy in the next few years relies on eliminating enemies of progress. Tinubu, expressing confidence in the security agencies, urged them to bring troops back to their localities, emphasizing the need to free up resources for critical economic expansion programs.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu stressed that coordination between agencies has improved, but the recent errors are unacceptable. He charged the security agencies to sustain their momentum, stating firmly, “Failure is not an option under my leadership.”

Tinubu highlighted the armed forces’ responsibility to ensure the nation achieves a sustainable production of two million barrels of crude oil per day, including condensates, within the first quarter of 2024. He warned that those working against the national agenda, both internally and externally, will face justice.

Acknowledging the dedication and commitment of certain security officers, Tinubu commended the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF), the Commander of the Brigade of Guards (BoG), and his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) with promotions.

This statement follows the tragic incident in Kaduna State where at least 17 people were killed, and 58 were feared kidnapped in an operation that lasted six hours, involving gunmen invading three communities in Kauru Local Government Area.