Singer Britney Spears reveals she will ‘never return’ to the Music industry.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 5, 2023.

American singer, Britney Spears has vowed to “never return to the music industry” after rumors surfaced that she was planning a return to the studio.

The pop star was responding to claims in the US media that she was lining up songwriters for a 10th studio album after outlets had suggested that Julia Michaels and Charlie XCX had been tapped up as collaborators.

In a post shared to Instagram on Jan. 3, the pop star clarified that she does not plan to return to the music industry.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!” she captioned a photo of a Guido Reni painting of the biblical story of Salome, holding John the Baptist’s head on a tray.

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry!!!” she continued. “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!”

She added that she’s written “over 20 songs for other people (in) the past two years.”

“I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way,” she said.

In her post, Spears went on to dispute another rumor that her 2023 memoir “The Woman In Me” was released without her approval. She said this “far from the truth.”(www.naija247news.com).

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

