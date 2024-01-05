Rivers, Bayelsa to settle oil wells dispute out-of-court

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, have agreed to work together to achieve out-of-court settlement on issues concerning property jointly owned by both states, particularly the Soku oil wells.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

For over two decades, Rivers and Bayelsa have been at loggerheads concerning boundary issues bordering on the ownership of Soku oil wells operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, a matter which was currently before the Supreme Court.

But Governor Fubara and Governor Diri have now expressed willingness to resolve the matter out of court, as well as peacefully settle other pending issues on properties jointly owned by both States that are pending in various courts.

The agreement was made when Governor Fubara paid a new year visit to Governor Diri at his country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, to open a new chapter between the two states for brotherhood and to never allow administrative boundary issues create animosity between them anymore.

Speaking, Governor Douye Diri recalled the ongoing legal issues at the Supreme Court over the disputed Soku oil wells and the Bayelsa House that was demolished in Rivers State, while pledging willingness to ensure that they work together as brothers.

He said, “You are aware that we (Rivers and Bayelsa states) have a lot of issues that up to a point our house (Bayelsa House) in Port Harcourt was pulled down, and I was advised to go to war, but I said no, because we are brothers. So we went to court, even up to the Supreme Court and the matter is still there.

“We also have the issue of Soku oil wells, that one too is in court and I am sure you’ve been well briefed. And I agree with you that we should sit down and resolve whatsoever is in court, so that our two states can develop.”

Earlier, Governor Fubara commended Governor Diri and the people of Bayelsa State for their show of solidarity to his administration amidst the political crisis that erupted in Rivers State.

“We have a lot of assets that are jointly owned by these two states and it is our desire that whatever it is, let us look for a way to settle it amicably so that we can move ahead. I have always said we cannot attain development in the face of crisis and anarchy, peace is the major ingredients for development.

“Let us not be going to court again. Whatsoever is our issues, let’s discuss amicably. We need to work as one.

“My visit today is a unification meeting. Our visit is to tell our brother that we want to work together for common purpose and for the development of both States.”