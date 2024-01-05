Menu
Pat Utomi Criticizes Legislature’s ‘Rubber Stamp’ Role Under President Tinubu

…Commends Late Speaker Na’Abba’s Past Leadership

Renowned Nigerian professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has expressed strong criticism towards the current Nigerian legislature, accusing it of passivity in the face of the country’s aimless drift under President Bola Tinubu. Utomi shared his sentiments in Kano State, where he offered condolences to the family of the late 8th Speaker of the National Assembly, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who recently passed away.

Characterizing the present legislature as a “rubber stamp,” Utomi acknowledged Na’Abba’s representation of all Nigerians during a time when there existed an independent legislature. He contrasted this with the current state, asserting, “Today we don’t have a legislature. I can say that without even batting an eyelid. We have rubber stamp legislatures that are watching the country drift aimlessly and are not offering options.”

In contrast, Utomi praised the late Ghali Na’Abba, highlighting his role as a leader who provided alternatives during his tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly. Utomi recalled collaborating with Na’Abba in the past, emphasizing their joint efforts to establish a functional system. Reflecting on the current situation, Utomi expressed the need for a different approach to save the country.

Utomi emphasized that the aspiration of true nationalists is to honor Na’Abba’s spirit, making it a focal point for the collective efforts to rebuild Nigeria for the benefit of all citizens.

Notably, Utomi had advocated for a “third force” before the 2023 general elections, citing the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He viewed events like the #EndSARS movement as catalysts for change, noting the increased awareness and voter registration that provided an opportunity for Nigerians to reclaim their country.

Utomi later aligned this force with the Labour Party, with former Anambra State governor Peter Obi becoming the presidential candidate in the subsequent election.

