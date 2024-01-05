Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, HRM King Charles Ayemi-Botu, Passes Away at 75

The demise of HRM King (Dr) Charles Ayemi-Botu (JP) OFR, the paramount ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, has been confirmed. The revered monarch, aged 75, was a significant figure, serving as the first elected national executive chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) and a life patron of the organization.

Born on January 18, 1948, at Okpokunou in the then Western Ijaw, HRM King Ayemi-Botu ascended the throne on April 4, 1995. The staff of office was presented to him by the then military administrator of Delta State, Group Captain Ibrahim Kefas (rtd), following his coronation on April 2, 1994, in adherence to the customs and traditions of Seimbiri Kingdom.

A member of the royal family, speaking anonymously, confirmed the passing of the first-class monarch. The monarch had a remarkable 29-year reign, marked by his commitment to the welfare of the Seimbiri Kingdom.

Officially announcing the monarch’s passing, Alexander Ebisine, the spokesman of the Seimbiri Traditional Council of Chiefs, conveyed the news during a meeting of community leaders, clans heads, quarter representatives, youths, women groups, and immediate family members. The Seimbiri Kingdom has declared a three-month mourning period, during which no social activities like marriages and burials will take place, honoring the legacy of HRM Pere Charles Ayemi-Botu, fondly known as the “Lion Of Niger,” who peacefully joined his ancestors on October 5, 2023.