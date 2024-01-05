NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, hazy weather

January 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast sunny and hazy atmospheric conditions from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted slight dust haze on Friday over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to it, sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the North central region throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged sunny skies with patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere over the inland cities of the south.

The agency anticipated coastal cities of the south with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Edo, Ondo, Lagos, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening period.

“For Saturday, slight dust haze is expected over the north and the North Central region during

the forecast period.

“Few patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the inland cities of the South and coastal belt with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun and Lagos State in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo State, Ogun, Lagos State, Rivers,

Edo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta in the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

NiMet also forecast sunny and hazy atmosphere on Sunday over the northern region during the

period.

It anticipated slight dust haze over the North Central region during the forecast period.

According to it, few patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the inland areas and the coastal cities of the South.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Lagos State, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta in the afternoon and evening period.

“Dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precautions. People with asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in

