Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Port Harcourt oil refinery to finish test run this month

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

LAGOS, Jan 4 – Nigerian state-owned oil firm NNPC Ltd will complete test runs at the Port Harcourt refinery in the south this month, in a major step towards resuming operations five years after the plant was shut, the company said on Thursday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Testing will conclude shortly, ensuring the refinery’s efficient operation. That phase will be completed this month,” NNPC spokesperson Femi Soneye said.

The refinery, which is undergoing an upgrade, will begin by processing 60,000 barrels per day, and NNPC expects to operate at the full capacity of 210,000 barrels per day later this year.

Port Harcourt is among Nigerian state-owned refineries that have been mothballed for years, but which the government is trying to revive to end the country’s reliance on imported refined products.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Receives Fifth One Million Barrels of Crude Oil Cargo, 6th cargo next week
Next article
Nigeria’s top court says Shell’s appeal should be heard after oil spill claim
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s top court says Shell’s appeal should be heard after oil spill claim

Reuters Reuters -
ABUJA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on...

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Receives Fifth One Million Barrels of Crude Oil Cargo, 6th cargo next week

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Dangote Petroleum Refinery, on Thursday, received the fifth...

World food price index ends 2023 some 10% below 2022 levels

Reuters Reuters -
In the financial realm, the United Nations Food and...

FCT Minister Wike Announces Disbursement of N50 Billion for Ongoing Projects in Abuja

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s top court says Shell’s appeal should be heard after oil spill claim

Cases & Trials 0
ABUJA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on...

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Receives Fifth One Million Barrels of Crude Oil Cargo, 6th cargo next week

News Analysis 0
Dangote Petroleum Refinery, on Thursday, received the fifth...

World food price index ends 2023 some 10% below 2022 levels

Food Inflation 0
In the financial realm, the United Nations Food and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com