Nigeria Customs Seizes Bullion Van Loaded with Smuggled Rice, Recovers N24.5 Million

The Ogun Area Command II of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a bullion van loaded with 12 bags of 50kg smuggled foreign parboiled rice. The van, bearing registration number FKJ 993 BZ, was seized alongside the sum of N24,489,500.00 belonging to Access Bank’s Abeokuta branch.

The Customs Area Controller, Olusola Alade, revealed this information to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday during the handover of the bullion van and money to officials of Bankers Warehouse and Access Bank.

Alade explained that the bullion van, owned by Bankers Warehouse Ltd., was impounded in April 2022 by the Joint Border Patrol team along Sokoto-Ijoun/Joga road, Abeokuta axis. Following an investigation and recommendation, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, ordered the compassionate release of the bullion van and money to both Bankers Warehouse and Access Bank.

Three suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the smuggling incident. The intercepted bullion van, found to contain 12 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, had the rice converted to seizure in line with Section 168 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023. The N24,489,500.00 discovered during the examination of the vehicle was deposited at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abeokuta branch, for safekeeping.

The Customs Area Controller emphasized the commitment of the customs in combating smuggling and other criminal activities in the state. He noted that the command generated a total revenue of N21.657 billion for the year 2023.