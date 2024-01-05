Naira falls to N1,240/$ at parallel market

January 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira is now exchanging at N1,240 to a dollar in the parallel market from N1,235 per dollar on Wednesday, January 3.

The local currency appreciated to N895.23 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), widening the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates to N344.77 per dollar yesterday, January 4, from N199.88 per dollar on Wednesday.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N895.23 per dollar from N1,035.12 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating N139.77 appreciation for the naira.(www.naija247news.com).