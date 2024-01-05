My return to APC won’t cause friction’ – Abe

Jan 5,2024.

Senator Magnus Abe has declared that his defection from the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, would not cause any friction within the party.

It could be recalled that Abe’s defection to the SDP followed the disagreement between him and the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, after he was unable to clinch the APC ticket.

Abe, who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District, later emerged the governorship candidate of the SDP in the 2023 election.

He told journalists in Port-Harcourt that: “My message has been consistent that we all need to come together, work together to be able to harvest these expectations of our people.

“So, basically I called my people here today to intimate them on some of the ongoing issues and also to let them know that we are returning to the All Progressives Congress, to join other well meaning Nigerians to support the government of President Tinubu and do our own best to also make sure that Rivers people are able to be part of the development at the center and also carry the state along in what we are doing.”

Addressing concerns about potential power struggles within the party, Abe dismissed speculations that his move would create political unrest in the APC in the state.

He said he maintained a cordial relationship with the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State, Tony Okocha.

“I believe that the responsibility of engendering peace in the party is that of all of us who are members of the party, regardless of whatever positions we hold or we don’t hold.

“Tony Okocha has been a member of our team as everybody knows. And if today he’s the Chairman of the party, by the decision of the national, so be it.

But we’re not in the APC because of any particular individual. We are in the APC because we are founding members of this party, and we’re grassroots supporters of the president.

“And we believe that it is proper that we are in the party to continue to give that full support to the president’s developmental agenda.

“Tony Okocha has been part of our team, he is part of the APC in this state from its founding till today.

By now everybody who is part of the APC should have learnt a thing as to how to make the party work.

“So, we’re coming in open minded, ready to work with everybody within the party.

“I believe that anybody who is sincerely interested in the progress of the APC, should all be ready to make the party work for everybody.“(www.naija247news.com)