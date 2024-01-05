Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

My return to APC won’t cause friction’ – Abe

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 5,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senator Magnus Abe has declared that his defection from the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, would not cause any friction within the party.

It could be recalled that Abe’s defection to the SDP followed the disagreement between him and the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, after he was unable to clinch the APC ticket.

Abe, who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District, later emerged the governorship candidate of the SDP in the 2023 election.

He told journalists in Port-Harcourt that: “My message has been consistent that we all need to come together, work together to be able to harvest these expectations of our people.

“So, basically I called my people here today to intimate them on some of the ongoing issues and also to let them know that we are returning to the All Progressives Congress, to join other well meaning Nigerians to support the government of President Tinubu and do our own best to also make sure that Rivers people are able to be part of the development at the center and also carry the state along in what we are doing.”

Addressing concerns about potential power struggles within the party, Abe dismissed speculations that his move would create political unrest in the APC in the state.

He said he maintained a cordial relationship with the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State, Tony Okocha.

“I believe that the responsibility of engendering peace in the party is that of all of us who are members of the party, regardless of whatever positions we hold or we don’t hold.

“Tony Okocha has been a member of our team as everybody knows. And if today he’s the Chairman of the party, by the decision of the national, so be it.

But we’re not in the APC because of any particular individual. We are in the APC because we are founding members of this party, and we’re grassroots supporters of the president.

“And we believe that it is proper that we are in the party to continue to give that full support to the president’s developmental agenda.

“Tony Okocha has been part of our team, he is part of the APC in this state from its founding till today.

By now everybody who is part of the APC should have learnt a thing as to how to make the party work.

“So, we’re coming in open minded, ready to work with everybody within the party.

“I believe that anybody who is sincerely interested in the progress of the APC, should all be ready to make the party work for everybody.“(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Badagry Custom Officers Criminality; Oyo State Puder Cries Out On Fraudulent Practices, Threat to life, others.
Next article
Naira falls to N1,240/$ at parallel market
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Singer Britney Spears reveals she will ‘never return’ to the Music industry.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Britney Spears has vowed...

Actor Zack Orji’s Wife, Ngozi Solicits For Financial Help For Her Husband

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The ill actor Zack Orji’s wife,...

We Paid N11m Ransom For Our Pastors & Members But They Released Muslims – Taraba Church Lament

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 5,2024. The Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church...

Gov., Ademola Adeleke, and His Daughter, Adenike, Vibing to Davido’s Song

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 5,2024. Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and his daughter,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Singer Britney Spears reveals she will ‘never return’ to the Music industry.

Entertainment 0
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Britney Spears has vowed...

Actor Zack Orji’s Wife, Ngozi Solicits For Financial Help For Her Husband

Entertainment 0
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The ill actor Zack Orji’s wife,...

We Paid N11m Ransom For Our Pastors & Members But They Released Muslims – Taraba Church Lament

Religion 0
Jan 5,2024. The Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com