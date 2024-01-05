Menu
Man Stabs Wife To Death In Damaturu, Yobe State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police in Yobe said they have arrested a 43-year-old suspect, Abubakar Musa, in connection with the death of his wife, Ammi Mamman, in Damaturu.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Police Spokesman in the state said in a statement in Damaturu on Friday that the incident occurred at New Bra-Bra Estate at about 4:48 am on Thursday.

Abdulkarim said that the suspect was on the same bed with the woman when she was stabbed with an object on her neck resulting to heavy bleeding that led to her death.

He said that the man was being interrogated by police detectives to unravel the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

The command spokesman appealed to anyone with credible information on the incident to come forward so as to ensure justice to both the suspect and the deceased.(www.naija247news.com).

