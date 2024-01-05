Menu
Lagos Police Arrest Man for Attacking building officials with charms

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki, has revealed that officials of the agency were attacked with weapons and charms while on routine monitoring exercise along Musical Village, Awolowo Road, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

This was revealed in a statement on the Facebook page of LASBCA on Thursday, Jan. 4.

According to the statement, the assailant has been handed over to security operatives for prosecution.

Oki said, “These assailants not only obstruct our staff but also hold them hostage for hours, these acts of hooliganism will not deter us from carrying out our duties.

“Thankfully, we managed to overcome these attacks without any casualties. Our staff’s resilience and quick responses have played a crucial role in overpowering the assailants and preventing more severe consequences.”

In the statement, Oki called on the general public to support the agency in its mission to curb the menace of building collapses across the state.

It read, “Incidents of harassment and attacks tend to jeopardise the agency monitoring activities and can potentially pose significant threats to the public.

He urged the citizens to collaborate in ensuring the safety and integrity of structures that will foster a secure environment for all.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

