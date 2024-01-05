Gunmen Kidnap Ten Persons In Jalingo

January 5, 2024.

Gunmen have kidnapped ten persons in the Wuro Musa area of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident said the victims were forcefully taken in the early hours of Friday, January 5, 2024.

The PPRO assured the public that the police are actively pursuing the abductors and urged anyone with relevant information to assist the authorities in their efforts.

“Ten persons were kidnapped at about 00.40 hours in Wuro Musa today,” he said

Meanwhile, residents of the affected community expressed concern about the rising insecurity, calling on the government to collaborate with security agencies for a swift and safe rescue of the victims.

Witnesses, who spoke to journalists, claimed that the kidnappers, who arrived in significant numbers, fired shots into the air to intimidate residents and facilitate their unhindered access to their targets.

Residents emphasized the urgent need for the state government to prioritize the safety of its citizens, given the frequent occurrence of kidnapping incidents in the state capital and its environs.