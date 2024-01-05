Menu
Politics & Govt News

Gov., Ademola Adeleke, and His Daughter, Adenike, Vibing to Davido’s Song

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 5,2024.

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and his daughter, Adenike, recently showed love to top singer, Davido as they both energetically grooved to his hit song ‘Feel it’

A video made the rounds on social media showing the father and daughter dancing hard to the governor’s nephew’s music.

The heartwarming display caught the attention of Nigerians.

Its no longer news that Governor Adeleke loves to dance, and he displays this at every sound of music.

In the recent video, the ‘dancing governor’ and his daughter showed that entertainment runs in their family with their impressive dance moves.

The bodyguards who were stationed behind the father and daughter duo appeared to have a hard time concentrating as they observed them dancing hard to Davido’s stage performance of his hit song, Feel it’

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

