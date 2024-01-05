Gov., Ademola Adeleke, and His Daughter, Adenike, Vibing to Davido’s Song

Jan 5,2024.

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and his daughter, Adenike, recently showed love to top singer, Davido as they both energetically grooved to his hit song ‘Feel it’

A video made the rounds on social media showing the father and daughter dancing hard to the governor’s nephew’s music.

The heartwarming display caught the attention of Nigerians.

Its no longer news that Governor Adeleke loves to dance, and he displays this at every sound of music.

In the recent video, the ‘dancing governor’ and his daughter showed that entertainment runs in their family with their impressive dance moves.

The bodyguards who were stationed behind the father and daughter duo appeared to have a hard time concentrating as they observed them dancing hard to Davido’s stage performance of his hit song, Feel it’

