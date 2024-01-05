Menu
FCT Minister Wike Announces Disbursement of N50 Billion for Ongoing Projects in Abuja

By: Gbenga Samson

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the Federal Government has disbursed N50 billion from the supplementary budget of the FCT to facilitate the completion of ongoing projects.

Wike made this announcement during an inspection of various projects in the nation’s capital. He also highlighted the ministry’s commitment to partnering with security agencies to install closed-circuit television cameras in the FCT, aiming to enhance the security situation in the capital.

The allocation of funds follows the approval of the N61.55 billion FCT supplementary budget by the National Assembly in late 2023, subsequent to the passage of the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill for the FCT.

Out of this approved amount, N12.90 billion is designated for overhead costs (recurrent expenditure), while N48.65 billion is earmarked for capital projects.

Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Community, Killing Pastor and Five Others in Brutal Assault
World food price index ends 2023 some 10% below 2022 levels
