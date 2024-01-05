Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Elon Musk’s Starlink to offer direct-to-cell service in T-Mobile partnership

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture is revolutionizing global cellular communication by deploying 21 Starlink satellites, ensuring uninterrupted phone connectivity anywhere on Earth. This technological leap, approved by the U.S. government, is a collaboration with T-Mobile, enabling direct connections to cell phones without additional equipment, provided they are 4G LTE-compatible.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Termed a “cellphone tower in space” by Starlink, these satellites mark a significant step in advancing mobile communication. The phased rollout includes text messaging in 2024 and comprehensive services encompassing voice, data, and IoT (Internet of Things) in 2025. Despite offering extensive coverage, Musk emphasizes that Starlink won’t substantially compete with existing terrestrial cellular networks due to certain limitations and limited bandwidth.

Internationally, partnerships extend to countries like Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Japan, showcasing the global impact of this initiative. Musk’s ambitious plan involves launching 42,000 Starlink satellites, with 5,000 already in orbit by the end of 2023, as reported by Forbes. In a similar vein, T-Mobile’s rival, AT&T, collaborates with AST SpaceMobile for satellite-to-mobile services, while Apple enables iPhones to connect to satellites for emergency texts in areas with minimal cell service, according to Bloomberg.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Blade Runner’ Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murdering girlfriend
Next article
Rivers, Bayelsa to settle oil wells dispute out-of-court
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers, Bayelsa to settle oil wells dispute out-of-court

Naija247news Naija247news -
Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara,...

Blade Runner’ Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murdering girlfriend

Reuters Reuters -
PRETORIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South African former Paralympic...

NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, hazy weather

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Veteran Yoruba Actor Deji Aderemi Dies at 73

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Yoruba filmmaker and actor, Chief...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers, Bayelsa to settle oil wells dispute out-of-court

News Analysis 0
Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara,...

Blade Runner’ Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murdering girlfriend

Other Sports 0
PRETORIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South African former Paralympic...

NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, hazy weather

NiMets 0
January 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com